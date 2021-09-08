STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tough exams, tougher trek in store for Valparai kids

A tough challenge awaits students in Valparai who would be appearing for supplementary exams for Class X and Class XI.

classroom, school, teachers

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A tough challenge awaits students in Valparai who would be appearing for supplementary exams for Class X and Class XI. They have been allotted an exam centre in Pollachi, which is in the plains. The students said they have to start from home before 4 am, and run the risk of encountering wild animals which frequent the region in the early hours.

Parents are in a dilemma as most tea estate managements have allegedly directed workers to undergo quarantine whenever they move out of the town. Citing these constraints, parents and tribal organisations have called upon the government to allot a centre in Valparai town.

B Gokul, a Class X student in Anaimudi which is 14 km away from Valparai, said, “It will take at least 45 minutes for me to reach the town and public transportation is not available early in the morning. I have to use a two-wheeler and must leave home before 4 am to reach Pollachi on time.” It takes four hours to reach the examination centre, he added.

P Paramasivam, a tribal activist, said close to 100 students have applied for supplementary exams for Class X and Class XI this year. “We have made a representation to the education department and the district administration seeking an exam centre in Valparai. But, there is no response.”

M Dharmalingam, parent of a Class X student in Anaimudi, said, “Several students skipped the exam last year because of the same issue. Estate administrations insist that we undertake Covid test before entering the estate if we visit Pollachi or other places. If the students visit Pollachi, their families would be isolated for 14 days. Also, the children would not have time to prepare for subsequent exams because they have to spend eight hours for travel each day.”

A senior official from Directorate of Government Examination said it was up to the State to decide on the matter. Supplementary exams for Class X will commence on September 16 and conclude on September 28. Similarly, Class XI supplementary exam commences from September 21 and ends September 26.

