STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK leader Pulamaipithan passes away

Besides serving as the party’s presidium chairman, he was well known as a poet and lyricist

Published: 09th September 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

With former chief minister J Jayalalithaa | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK presidium chairman and critically-acclaimed poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan (86) passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday morning after he was admitted there on September 1 for age-related ailments.

Pulamaipithan had also served as the deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as Arasavai Kavignar (poet laureate) during former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s tenure. He was born in Coimbatore district on October 6, 1935, and started penning poems at a very young age. His first poem appeared in the magazine Kural Malar, edited by Tamil scholar Thirukkural Munusamy. Pulamaipithan worked in a spinning mill at night while he studied Tamil at Perur College. In 1961, he joined a school at Athur, near Tiruchendur, as a teacher, and later taught Tamil at a school at Santhome in Chennai.

File photo of Pulamaipithan 

Film director K Sankar introduced him to the then leading actor MG Ramachandran, who later became the chief minister. His first recognition in filmdom came through his song Naan Yaar, Naan Yaar, Nee Yaar, which was written for MGR. Since then, he wrote hundreds of songs for almost all leading actors in the Tamil film industry. He was a close associate of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his songs were popular among AIADMK cadre as they helped grow the party in rural areas.

Pulamaipithan was honoured with the Periyar award by the Tamil Nadu government, and won the State award four times for his songs. A well-known supporter of the Eelam Tamils’ cause, he raised his voice in this regard till the end. Very recently, Pulamaipithan expressed his support to VK Sasikala’s re-entry into politics. On September 8, Sasikala visited him in hospital.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, former TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VK Sasikala, and lyricists Arivumathi and Piraisoodan were among those who condoled his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Pulamaipithan
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp