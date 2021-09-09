AIADMK leader Pulamaipithan passes away

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK presidium chairman and critically-acclaimed poet and lyricist Pulamaipithan (86) passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday morning after he was admitted there on September 1 for age-related ailments.

Pulamaipithan had also served as the deputy chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as Arasavai Kavignar (poet laureate) during former chief minister MG Ramachandran’s tenure. He was born in Coimbatore district on October 6, 1935, and started penning poems at a very young age. His first poem appeared in the magazine Kural Malar, edited by Tamil scholar Thirukkural Munusamy. Pulamaipithan worked in a spinning mill at night while he studied Tamil at Perur College. In 1961, he joined a school at Athur, near Tiruchendur, as a teacher, and later taught Tamil at a school at Santhome in Chennai.

File photo of Pulamaipithan

Film director K Sankar introduced him to the then leading actor MG Ramachandran, who later became the chief minister. His first recognition in filmdom came through his song Naan Yaar, Naan Yaar, Nee Yaar, which was written for MGR. Since then, he wrote hundreds of songs for almost all leading actors in the Tamil film industry. He was a close associate of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran and his songs were popular among AIADMK cadre as they helped grow the party in rural areas.

Pulamaipithan was honoured with the Periyar award by the Tamil Nadu government, and won the State award four times for his songs. A well-known supporter of the Eelam Tamils’ cause, he raised his voice in this regard till the end. Very recently, Pulamaipithan expressed his support to VK Sasikala’s re-entry into politics. On September 8, Sasikala visited him in hospital.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, former TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VK Sasikala, and lyricists Arivumathi and Piraisoodan were among those who condoled his death.