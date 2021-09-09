STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Civic chiefs will be held liable for manual scavenging

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the heads of corporations and municipalities to file a written undertaking that no manual scavenging work would be permitted in their jurisdiction.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the heads of corporations and municipalities to file a written undertaking that no manual scavenging work would be permitted in their jurisdiction.

Passing the order on a batch of pleas, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu said the commissioners of corporations and the heads of municipalities, as indicated in previous orders, will be personally held liable in case any manual scavenging activity is detected or any mishap occurs in course thereof.

“So as not to compromise public interest, the State should endeavour to obtain appropriate machines or improve sewer lines to ensure that no manual scavenging is necessary anywhere in the State,” the judges said. It will also be the responsibility of the heads of local administration to ensure that no private person also indulges in such an activity or engages any other, the court said.

The matter was adjourned to November 10 for the State to place its template for critical guidelines to be issued in such regard. As per submissions made by the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, in the Lok Sabha recently, 43 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in TN during the last five years.

Only Uttar Pradesh, with 52 deaths, has reported a higher toll. Overall, in the last five years, 340 deaths due to manual scavenging were reported in the country, revealed the data. Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra, Guajarat, Haryana, and Karnataka accounted for nearly 75 per cent of the total deaths.

The National Safai Karmacharis Finance and Development Corporation is implementing a scheme, Swachhata Udyami Yojana, under which loans are given to procure mechanised equipment up to the cost of Rs 5 lakh with a subsidy of 50 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
manual scavenging Madras High Court
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp