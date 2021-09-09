Existing ban on festivals, political, community and religious gatherings extended till October 31 in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended the existing ban on festivals, political, community and religious gatherings till October 31. Insisting that the occasion calls for stricter protocols, he said events like these could turn into "super spreaders."

Stalin also pointed out that the ban has been imposed in view of increasing Corona infection as well as Nipah virus outbreak in neighbouring State Kerala. He had also requested the public to celebrate the festivals at their homes to prevent the third wave.

Tamil Nadu on August 30 had announced the closure of beaches on Sundays for the public apart from extending the ban on religious places of worship on weekends and also holding religious festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic till September 15.

Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, October ushers in a string of events like Gandhi Jayanthi, Dussehra celebrations, Milad un-Nabi, Valmiki Jayanthi and Karva Chauth.

"Avoid crowded places and needless travel. Follow COVID-19 safety precautions," he said.

"The present measure is being taken as per the Centre's advisory on a possible third wave in September-October," the chief minister said and added that due to the rigorous efforts of the state government, the active cases declined to about 1,600 now from nearly 36,000 on May 27.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases with 1,587 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,27,365 till date, while 18 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,073. The state had on Tuesday logged 1,544 cases and 24 deaths.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections today with 1,594 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,76,112, leaving 16,180 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,60,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,35,88,378.

On the other hand, the reappearance of the Nipah virus amid the Covid surge may lead to an alarming situation, feel experts.

However, strict adherence to Covid protocol, including masking, social distancing and use of PPEs, besides the availability of isolation facilities, will help the state tackle the Nipah contagion to a great extent, they say.

Generally, due to its high fatality rate — around 80-85% — Nipah strikes fear in people’s minds. However, experts and health officials have urged them to remain calm.

ALSO WATCH: