STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Existing ban on festivals, political, community and religious gatherings extended till October 31 in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

He also pointed out that the ban has been imposed in view of increasing Corona infection as well as Nipah virus outbreak in neighbouring State Kerala.

Published: 09th September 2021 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 10:41 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has extended the existing ban on festivals, political, community and religious gatherings till October 31. Insisting that the occasion calls for stricter protocols, he said events like these could turn into "super spreaders."

Stalin also pointed out that the ban has been imposed in view of increasing Corona infection as well as Nipah virus outbreak in neighbouring State Kerala. He had also requested the public to celebrate the festivals at their homes to prevent the third wave.

Tamil Nadu on August 30 had announced the closure of beaches on Sundays for the public apart from extending the ban on religious places of worship on weekends and also holding religious festivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic till September 15.

Apart from Ganesh Chaturthi on Friday, October ushers in a string of events like Gandhi Jayanthi, Dussehra celebrations, Milad un-Nabi, Valmiki Jayanthi and Karva Chauth.

"Avoid crowded places and needless travel. Follow COVID-19 safety precautions," he said.

"The present measure is being taken as per the Centre's advisory on a possible third wave in September-October," the chief minister said and added that due to the rigorous efforts of the state government, the active cases declined to about 1,600 now from nearly 36,000 on May 27.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases with 1,587 infections, pushing the overall caseload to 26,27,365 till date, while 18 people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 35,073. The state had on Tuesday logged 1,544 cases and 24 deaths.

Recoveries marginally eclipsed new infections today with 1,594 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,76,112, leaving 16,180 active infections, a health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,60,303 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 4,35,88,378.

On the other hand,  the reappearance of the Nipah virus amid the Covid surge may lead to an alarming situation, feel experts.

However, strict adherence to Covid protocol, including masking, social distancing and use of PPEs, besides the availability of isolation facilities, will help the state tackle the Nipah contagion to a great extent, they say.

Generally, due to its high fatality rate — around 80-85% — Nipah strikes fear in people’s minds. However, experts and health officials have urged them to remain calm. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu MK Stalin COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp