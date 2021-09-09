Kodanad murder case: Nilgiris cops interrogate new witnesses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Investigations into the murder and heist at Kodanad estate moved ahead with Nilgiris police interrogating two fresh witnesses from Thrissur on Wednesday. According to sources, this is the first time the two were questioned.

The special team comprising ASP Krishnamurthy conducted inquiries with Nowsath, a car owner, and Nowpali, a dealer. According to sources, on the day of the incident, the suspects used an SUV belonging to Nowsath. Nowpali, who runs a used car business, allegedly arranged the vehicle. Jamseer Ali, one of the suspects, approached Nowpali looking to hire an SUV. Nowsath, who owned an Innova, told Nowpali to give the vehicle to him, police said.

Further, sources said the charges in the case relating to the death of C Kanagaraj, Jayalalithaa’s former driver who was killed in a road accident in Salem, could be altered. Also, the special team has started probing into the death of Dineshkumar, a computer operator in Kodanad, who was found dead on July 3, 2017. Dineshkumar was in-charge of monitoring CCTV cameras in the estate.

