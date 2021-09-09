Maoist supporter booked under UAPA

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore Bazaar Police registered a case against a Maoist supporter on Tuesday under the Unlawful Assembly (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for an interview he gave to a YouTube channel last year.

C Veermani (72), a resident of Rayanallur in Cuddalore district, and four others were arrested by Coimbatore Rural Q Branch-CID on May 5, 2015. He secured bail in August last year and was staying in Ukkadam.

In an interview to the YouTube channel of a Tamil weekly magazine, Veeramani claimed that he was an active supporter of the movement.

“We saw the interview only recently and have registered a case under UAPA,” said police. Veeramani was booked under Section 20 of the UAPA based on a complaint by Sub Inspector Senthil Kumar.