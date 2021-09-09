Second Covid case among schoolchildren in Pudukkottai

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A Class 9 student in a government school at Kulamangalam South tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, making it the second case to be reported in the district since schools reopened. Chief Educational Officer (CEO) S Sathiyamoorthy told TNIE that the student didn’t exhibit any symptoms.

“We have been taking random samples from students across the district. We had taken 32 samples from this school in Kulamangalam. That’s how the boy tested positive,” Sathiyamoorthy said. Following the boy testing positive, 200 samples were lifted from students and teachers at his school on Wednesday.

The student has been admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital. The classroom where he was attending classes was closed and disinfected. Earlier on Sunday evening, a Class 10 student at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Mullankurichi, Karambakudi had tested positive.