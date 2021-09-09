STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government to hold mega COVID vaccination camp on September 12

AEFI kits would be kept in all the booths while necessary arrangements on campaigning have been made in all the districts like banners, posters among others.

Published: 09th September 2021 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers inoculate Covid-19 vaccine doses to beneficiaries at a special vaccination camp targeting 1 lakh doses in a single day, in Bikaner

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appealed to people to make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on September 12 by it, saying such an event was essential to attain Covid-19 free status.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as part of the mega camp, 40,000 booths would be established in primary health centres, government-run hospitals, noon meal centres, schools and other vital locations in the state.

"Elaborate arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 lakh people above 18 years in these booths. Revenue, local bodies, education, Rotary International and other NGOs have extended their support. In order to avoid the third wave (of the Covid-19), the state is implementing the Covid-19 vaccination. It is very essential to attain the Covid-19 free status and also protect our people from the virus", he said in a press release. The vaccination booths on that day would function between 7am and 7pm and around 20 lakh people above 18 years are expected to receive the vaccination including both "first and second" doses.

Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits would be kept in all the booths while necessary arrangements on campaigning have been made in all the districts like banners, posters among others.

People living in areas that are harder to reach, and those living in border districts of Kerala and other inter-state borders would be "focused", he said.

Maintaining social distance, wearing a face mask and hand washing activity would be mandatory during the vaccination camp and those people with symptoms of suggestive Covid-19 should not be allowed inside the booth. He said the government after persistent efforts has received sufficient quantity of vaccines from the Centre.

The Minister appealed to all the citizens of the state to utilise the opportunity and get vaccinated on that day, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp