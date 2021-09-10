Advantage DMK as EC announces Rajya Sabha by-elections

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the by-election for two vacant Rajya Sabha seats in the State and one in Puducherry. While the election is expected to be a cakewalk for DMK in TN, there has been a tussle between AINRC and its ally BJP over the Puducherry seat.

The election for two Rajya Sabha seats in TN is being held due to the resignation of AIADMK members KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam after they won in the recent Assembly polls. With the DMK now enjoying a comfortable majority in the Assembly, the ruling party is set to win both the seats and improve its tally in the Upper House to 10. Opposition AIADMK has five MPs.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson told TNIE, “The ECI has stated that the election will be held for casual vacancies. So though the polls will take place on the same day, voting for each will be conducted individually.” Hence, even though AIADMK and allies have a total of 75 MLAs in the Assembly, DMK’s strength of 133 is enough for the party’s nominees to win even without the support of allies. On September 3, party candidate MM Abdullah won a by-election for a Rajya Sabha seat unopposed.

However, the scene in Puducherry is still not clear. AINRC and BJP, both allies in the NDA government, want to contest for the lone seat. The issue will be yet another test of the strength of the alliance. Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy is determined to nominate former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao for the seat since he was instrumental in the fall of the previous Congress government. On the other hand, BJP reportedly wants the seat for L Murugan, who was recently made a Union Minister after being relieved as the president of the TN unit of the party. Murugan is yet to be elected as a Member of Parliament, which is necessary to continue as a minister.

The ECI’s statement said the nomination for vacant seats will commence on September 15 and the last day is September 22. Scrutiny of the nominations will take place on September 23 while the last day for withdrawal of candidatures is September 27. The final candidate list will be issued on September 27. Polling will be held on October 4 between 9 am and 4 pm and counting will take place the same day at 5 pm.

