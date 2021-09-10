STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

COVID-19: Tamil Nadu again crosses 1,600-mark on Friday, says Health Department

On March 25, the infections breached the 1,600-mark by reporting 1,636 cases. But, there has since been a dip in cases.

Published: 10th September 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

covid, coronavirus, covid testing

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu crossed the 1,600-mark again on Friday, the Health Department said.

There were 1,631 new cases and pushed the total number infected to 26,30,592 till date, the department said. A total of 25 people succumbed to the virus and took the toll to 35,119 so far, a bulletin said here.

On March 25, the infections breached the 1,600-mark by reporting 1,636 cases. But, there has since been a dip in cases.

The department has alerted Collectors and the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation about the rise in new infections.

"All collectors and Greater Chennai Corporation may be alert as Tamil Nadu is showing a rising trend. What is worrying is that instead of earlier week changes linked to increase in number of tests on weekdays, this rise is due to gradual increase on (COVID-19) positivity," the message sent by Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,523 people got discharged, the bulletin said. A total of 1,58,197 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,39,06,770 till date.

Five of the 38 districts of the State reported most of the new infections with Coimbatore seeing 235, Chennai 174, Erode 137, Chengalpet 133 and Tiruppur 113.

There were no fresh deaths in 21 districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least number of new infections with two. Among the 25 fatalities, 18 succumbed in government and seven in private healthcare facilities.

Two of the deceased were without co-morbidity or pre-existing illness, the bulletin said. On the instructions given to the Collectors, the government said, "Till vaccination covers a substantial population, monitoring of people in crowded places, enforcing COVID-19 protocols and tracing of contacts in case of emergence of clusters hold significance. Vaccinating the maximum number of people for immunity among those not exposed is also important."

The district administration has been told to hold follow-up vaccinations camps apart from the proposed mega vaccination camp (scheduled on September 12) and also on regular days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp