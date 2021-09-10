STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MK Stalin greets RN Ravi, says Tamil Nadu welcomes him

In his message, Stalin greeted Ravi over his appointment. "Let your arrival encourage Tamil Nadu's growth and prosperity," he said in a tweet. "Tamil Nadu welcomes you," he added.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday greeted RN Ravi over his appointment as the Governor of the state, wishing that his arrival to Tamil Nadu encouraged its growth and prosperity.

He also extended a "loving and respectful" farewell to outgoing Governor Banwarilal Purohit. On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Purohit as the Governor of Punjab. He was earlier holding additional charge of the state. Ravi, the Centre's interlocutor and a retired IPS officer, was shifted from Nagaland to Tamil Nadu as its new governor.

Further, Stalin said "we are bidding farewell to Purohit with love and respect," and recalled the cordial ties he shared with the latter, both as Leader of Opposition earlier and chief minister now. He wished Purohit's "large-heartedness" benefited Punjab.

