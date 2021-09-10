STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project to use Kancheepuram L&T equipment

The equipment, which will expedite the construction, has been designed using a state-of-the-art finite element analysis software and has met stringent international codes.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project will use a full span launching equipment indigenously developed at the Kancheepuram plant of Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The equipment, which will expedite the construction, has been designed using a state-of-the-art finite element analysis software and has met stringent international codes. The machines were also checked for various critical loading cases and were optimised using combinations of different material grades to ensure long and efficient operation, at a minimum operating cost.

“These equipment have been entirely designed and developed in-house and, most pertinently, customised to the  specific requirements of the project. There are several  challenges to build at such speed and scale, but we are committed to take on this mammoth challenge to deliver India’s first high speed rail project in time and with quality,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T.

The launching equipment, which possess a 1,100 MT capacity, was flagged off on Thursday by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for  Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.
Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited; Miyamoto Shingo, Minister of Economic Section, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
High Speed Rail Corridor Kancheepuram Larsen and Toubro
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp