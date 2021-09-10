Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project to use Kancheepuram L&T equipment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project will use a full span launching equipment indigenously developed at the Kancheepuram plant of Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The equipment, which will expedite the construction, has been designed using a state-of-the-art finite element analysis software and has met stringent international codes. The machines were also checked for various critical loading cases and were optimised using combinations of different material grades to ensure long and efficient operation, at a minimum operating cost.

“These equipment have been entirely designed and developed in-house and, most pertinently, customised to the specific requirements of the project. There are several challenges to build at such speed and scale, but we are committed to take on this mammoth challenge to deliver India’s first high speed rail project in time and with quality,” said S N Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director of L&T.

The launching equipment, which possess a 1,100 MT capacity, was flagged off on Thursday by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.

Satish Agnihotri, Managing Director of National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited; Miyamoto Shingo, Minister of Economic Section, Embassy of Japan, New Delhi