Only 2% of DT.Ed students passed exams since 2018

MADURAI: Only two per cent of students, who appeared for Diploma in Elementary Education (DT.Ed) exams in Tamil Nadu from 2018 onwards, have cleared the papers. From a situation wherein thousands used to take up and clear DT.Ed to inspire young minds, how did the State reach this predicament?

Until 10 years ago, over 600 DT.Ed institutes functioned in Tamil Nadu. The exams then gave the students freedom to use their creativity, and their teaching methodology and skills were being tested.

In 2018, action was initiated against 182 teachers in District Institutes for Education and Training (DIET), under sections of the Tamil Nadu Civil Services Rules for not adhering to the answer key while evaluating DT.Ed papers. Since then, two percent of the students have cleared the exams, and the number of institutes offering the course has dipped from over 600 to around 100.

Students have staged many protests urging the government to modify the course papers’ evaluation pattern.