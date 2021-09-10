STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin, Palaniswami spar over Kodanad murder case 

During his speech, Palaniswami claimed there were no rowdies or kangaroo courts during the AIADMK regime.

Published: 10th September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy

Former Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palanisamy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State Assembly on Thursday again witnessed a heated debate on the Kodanad issue when former chief minister and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami spoke up during a discussion on the grants for the Home, Prohibition and Excise department.

Leader of the House Duraimurugan then intervened, saying various incidents of rowdies cutting cakes with machetes were reported during the AIADMK's tenure, and the police had opened fire at the public after climbing on a van.

Later, Palaniswami stated that Chennai ranks third in the world in terms of the number of CCTV cameras installed. To this, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the CCTV cameras at the Kodanad estate — which was officially considered as the CM’s camp office - were not working when the crime was committed.

Stalin also asked Palaniswami why he sought a stay on the investigation, and Palaniswami responded saying it was one of the 43 witnesses - and no one from the AIADMK - who had sought a stay. 

