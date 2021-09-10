TN govt tweaks soil removal regulations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan on Thursday told the State Assembly that the Tamil Nadu government had issued an amendment to the Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 1959 to enable brick kilns, pottery units and others to take soil up to a depth of 1.5 metre without obtaining permission from environment authorities.

However, owners of brick kilns and pottery units should pay appropriate fees for the soil taken. The minister said this in response to an issue raised by AIADMK MLA A Govindasamy who expressed concern over non-availability of soil that had affected brick kilns, pottery units, those who construct houses and those who are engaged in road-laying works.

The minister recalled that as per the verdict given by the Madras High Court on February 12, 2021, before removing soil, a test should be conducted on the minerals present in it and permission from the environment authorities should be obtained beforehand. Since many complained about this, during the Assembly election campaign, MK Stalin had promised to resolve this issue.

On July 30, the State government issued an order giving permission for taking soil for government needs — for constructing PWD buildings, laying roads, constructing dams etc. But for others, the Minor Minerals Concession Rules have been amended now by inserting a new Rule No 42.

Reacting to the announcement, environmentalist G Sundarrajan told TNIE, “The minister should clarify which sand he is referring to. Whether it is river sand or desilted soil. Whichever may be the case, there should be proper regulatory mechanisms, otherwise it would result in overexploitation and environmental degradation.”