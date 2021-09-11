Children pitch in to help their poor families with Vinayakar idol sales

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A ban on public celebrations this Vinayakar Chaturthi didn’t deter a few from trying their chances in selling idols of the deity on Friday, with some arriving in the city with their ware as early as Thursday evening and spending a night on the streets before sitting down for trade. Coming to their aid were their school-going children or grandchildren.

Visanth, a Class 8 student from Ariyalur, accompanied his grandmother Vijaya (60) to the city on Thursday and spent a night on the street before sitting down for selling idols from the morning. Vijaya recently lost her husband and is struggling to make ends meet.

“Though my children support me, I want to contribute something to my family. Therefore, I brought some idols for selling them this Vinayakar Chaturthi,” Vijaya said. Selling the idols on Vayalur Road, she added, “I thought it would be of great help if my grandson accompanied me. So, I requested him and he came. But the mosquitoes on the city streets spoiled his sleep. I hope that the festival would leave me with some money so I can buy something for him.”

Indrani of Somarasampettai, who lost one of her sons to Covid-19, also came with her grandchildren to the city to sell idols at Renga Nagar. Pointing to the children who accompanied her, she said, “These are the children of my elder son and daughter. I lost my younger son, Karthik, to Covid and I am not able to cope up with his loss. I brought along my grandchildren, Keerthika, a Class 8 student, and Santhosh, studying in Class 7, as they also want to help me. I am glad that they are supporting me.”