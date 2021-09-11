Employees at Chennai plant keep fingers crossed as Ford looks for buyers

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after US auto giant Ford made a surprise announcement of exiting the country, workers are keeping their fingers crossed and awaiting a takeover of assets by another company. The US auto major is believed to be in talks with potential buyers of its two plants — one in Chennai in Tamil Nadu, and Sanand in Gujarat.

“It is too early to comment on it (the potential sale). It is a good asset and there is still time till June 2022. We hope some company will come and take over the asset by then,” a senior Tamil Nadu government official told TNIE.

“If someone is keen to take over the facility, we will facilitate the transaction,” said the official, adding that the State government is closely monitoring the situation at the manufacturing plant at Maraimalai Nagar where 3,300 workers are employed.

In Chennai, Ford is shutting down only the engine and vehicle assembly plants. Ford Business Centre and the product development centre that cater to the global operations, employing more than 10,000 employees, would continue to operate, the official said.

Industry officials said there were rumours over Ford shutting down its manufacturing facilities in India when its much-hyped joint venture with Mahindra & Mahindra was called off on January 1. Post that, the company was said to have held discussions with around half-a-dozen automakers such as MG Motors and Citroen to lease out its factories for contract manufacturing. The company more recently held talks with homegrown mobility company Ola, which recently launched its first electric scooter. According to industry sources, in July Ola had emerged as a frontrunner for taking over the factories for contract manufacturing of its electric vehicles.

Amid uncertainty, Ford employees said they would want Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and protect their livelihoods. The general secretary of the Chennai Ford Employees Union, Senthil Kumar said the union has decided to oppose the management’s decision to shut down operations. He said that the company will open its shutters on Monday after a week-long holiday.

‘Production was down to 20% at Ford plant over past 2 weeks’

According to the union, the production of cars has declined over the last five years. "In 2015-16, the company was running to its full capacity, producing 650 to 700 cars a day. But in the next year, the production dipped to 70 per cent. During the last two weeks, the production was only 20 per cent of its capacity, which comes to 130 cars a day," he said. Ford's decision to exit the Indian car market has left its dealerships and customers in the lurch.

"This decision will first impact customers who own Ford vehicles. There will be uncertainty in terms of service and availability of parts even as the company can claim that they would continue to support after sales service. Generally, when dealers shut shops, parts and servicing becomes scarce and expensive," Puneet Gupta, associate director at I.H.S Markit, told TNIE. He added the other big impact will be on residual value.

"In a month, resale value of Ford vehicles will come down to almost half of what it was on Wednesday as no one wants to buy a closed brand," Gupta said. The company has sold around 12 lakh vehicles in India in its 25-year-longstint. Buyers who have ordered a Ford vehicle are also likely to have a painful experience. Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra on Thursday assured the company would continue to offer full customer support operations with service, aftermarket parts and warranty support.

The American brand also promised to adequately compensate dealers who continue to offer vehicle service to customers. However, dealer association body FADA said this is not enough. At present, there are 170 dealers with 391 outlets employing around 40,000 people with a total investment of over `2,000 crore for setting up Ford dealerships in the country. FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said Ford appointed multiple dealers until five months back.

These dealerships have around 1,000 Ford vehicles in their inventory, selling which will be a herculean task given buyers' skepticism. "Till Wednesday, we were getting large enquiries and decent bookings for our best-selling models -- EcoSport and Endeavour. However, most enquiries that came today were about refunds of the booking amount. We have dozens of SUVs in our inventory and to sell them we will have to offer huge discounts," said the manager of a New Delhi-based Ford dealership requesting anonymity. He added the showroom will incur huge losses and staff are in a sombre mood.

What company says...

Ford India head, Anurag Mehrotra, assured the company would continue full customer support operations with service, aftermarket parts and warranty support besides promising to compensate dealers

(With inputs from TNIE Business Bureau)