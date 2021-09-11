Ensure removal of portraits from vehicles across TN within two months: Madras HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State police and Transport authorities to ensure removal of tinted glass, unnecessary lights and portraits from vehicles across Tamil Nadu within two months.

A Division Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (now retired) and B Pugalendhi quoted a reply given by the Director General of Police on how flags or portraits of political and communal leaders, advocate or press stickers, etc., displayed on vehicles are being misused to flout laws and intimidate police from initiating action.

“If anybody wants to display portraits of leaders, they can fix them inside the vehicle and facing towards the passengers. At present, the portraits are intended only to deter policemen from discharging their duties,” the judges observed and directed removal of such portraits from the dashboard (facing outside) of vehicles. Moreover, Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989 indirectly prohibits use of stickers of any kind on any part of the vehicle, the judges said.

Unless it is election time and the vehicles concerned are involved in election work, no one except Constitutional authorities have any right to sport flags or name boards on vehicles, the judges said and also directed the authorities to ensure that the vehicle number plates are displayed in the right manner as prescribed in the Motor Vehicle Rules. They also issued similar directions for removal of tinted glasses and unnecessary lights in vehicles as they may lead to accidents.

The Bench also directed the NHAI to install high mast lights wherever required and carry out repair works of damaged lights at the earliest. It also advised NHAI to form a separate wing consisting of experts for planting and maintaining trees along the highways. The directions were issued while hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by advocate V Ramesh last year against the misuse of ‘advocate’ stickers.

