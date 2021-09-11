Hindu outfits defy Covid ban, install Vinayakar idols in over 60k locations across TN

By Express News Service

As announced, Hindu Munnani (HM) and other Hindu outfits carried out public celebration of Vinayakar Chaturthi across the State by installing Vinayakar idols in public spaces across the State. The cadres also staged protests against the government ban on public celebrations; many were detained.

In all the locations, tension simmered after verbal arguments broke out between police and cadres of the outfits, resulting in the former deploying a large posse of personnel in many locations. Speaking to TNIE, HM State President Kadeswara C Subramaniam said idols were installed at 60,000 locations across the State.

“Police threatened us and crossed their limit. They damaged idols at some places. In Coimbatore, a sub inspector hurled abuses at our functionaries,” he said, adding that the personnel who are believers were lenient at some places.

In Chennai, a large number of personnel were deployed to Triplicane, Chintadripet near Egmore, and Choolaimedu in the morning after HM functionaries installed idols. A two-foot tall manjal (turmeric) Vinayakar idol was installed by locals and BJP workers in Washermanpet. A police inspector said the idols were removed in the evening and none was booked. HM Chennai President T Elango said the idols were installed at 676 locations across the city limits and a few (installed at private spaces) would be immersed on Sunday.

Police arresting cadre of Hindu outfits with idols in Tirunelveli

Idols seized, cadre detained

Over 12 idols were seized and 63 HM cadre were detained in Tirunelveli city on Friday. The seized idols were taken to Tirunelveli Taluk police station. Officials said the idols would be immersed in two days.

In Villupuram, a group of HM cadre staged a protest against the government’s ban and attempted to install two idols near Old Bus Stand on Friday morning; the attempt was foiled and the idols were seized by police.

Vellore district police and the revenue department officials removed 30 idols installed by the outfit. As many as 110 cadre were arrested for installing large Vinayakar idols in public places.

BJP chips in

BJP cadre joined a protest in Karur, demanding action against police officials who allegedly damaged and seized a Vinayakar idol installed by HM cadre in at a public space. Sivasamy, President of Karur unit of the BJP, urged district officials and the government to suspend Inspector Senthoor Pandiyan of Karur Town police station for hurting the sentiments of Hindus