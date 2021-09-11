STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad murder case suspect seeks relaxation in bail conditions

Valayar Manoj, one of the suspects in the Kodanad heist and murder case, has filed a petition in the Nilgiris district sessions court seeking relaxation on his bail conditions.  

Published: 11th September 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Valayar Manoj, one of the suspects in the Kodanad heist and murder case, has filed a petition in the Nilgiris district sessions court seeking relaxation on his bail conditions.  

The Madras High Court granted bail to Manoj in July with the condition that he furnish two sureties each of property worth `50,000 from residents of Nilgiris or Coimbatore. But no one has come forward to provide him sureties, and he is still in Coonoor sub-jail.

His advocate Munirathinam filed a petition in the Nilgiris District Sessions Court on Thursday seeking relaxation to accept sureties from Kerala natives. The petition has been listed for hearing on Monday.
Manoj was arrested on June 6, 2017.

A judicial magistrate granted him bail on September 11, 2017, as prosecution failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of arrest. Upon his release on bail, Manoj, along with another accused KV Sayan, gave an interview to a New Delhi based journalist in January 2019 where they alleged that the crime took place at the behest of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and that Kanagaraj, Jayalalithaa’s former car driver, had confided in them.

The video interview went viral following which the trial court cancelled the duo’s bail. The High Court confirmed cancellation of bail while dismissing their revision petition and subsequently they were re-arrested in 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad murder
India Matters
File Image of Chandrayaan-2 launch. (Photo | ISRO)
Chandrayaan-2 orbiter payloads made discovery-class findings, says ISRO
Priyanka Tibrewal (L) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (R)
BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to contest from Bhowanipore against CM Mamata Banerjee in bypoll
An artiste gives finishing touches to a Ganesha idol promoting Covid-19 vaccination in Mysuru on Thursday | Udayshankar S
Long Covid in kids not as severe as in adults, say experts  
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
First shot of Covid jab lowers risk of mortality by 96.6%, second one by 97.5%: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp