Scheduled Caste communities in this TN panchayat set to get leader of their own

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In the days ahead, the hearts of members of SC communities in Kuthapanchan panchayat would be filled with promise, as the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has reserved the panchayat president post for SC women.

“We will now be able to approach the panchayat president with petitions for basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and land pattas. We have received an opportunity to come to power for the first time,” Kanchana, a resident of Velayuthasamy Kudiiruppu hamlet in the panchayat said.

About 1,100 voters from SC communities such as Pallar, Arunthathiyar and Puthirai Vannar reside here, according to the panchayat secretary. Until now, only members of a particular intermediate caste, which enjoy a majority here, had won the panchayat president post as the local body was in the ‘general’ category. In 2016, the panchayat was allocated for ‘general women’, and only people from the intermediate caste filed nominations. The poll, however, did not take place for various reasons.

“The local body polls are around the corner. With an SC member as the panchayat chief, the issues that have been plaguing us for several decades would get addressed finally,” said Piramini from Keezha Kuthapanchan.

As many as 56 village panchayats have been reserved for the SC community in Tenkasi district, and 41 panchayats in Tirunelveli district. While no local body has been reserved for ST in Tenkasi district, Kottaikarunkulam panchayat alone in Tirunelveli district will get an ST president this time.

The Election Commission has also reserved the chairman post of Panchayat Union Council of Kadayam and Melaneelithanallur unions in Tenkasi district, and Pappakudi and Cheranmahadevi unions in Tirunelveli district for SC community for the first time.