STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Scheduled Caste communities in this TN panchayat set to get leader of their own

As many as 56 village panchayats have been reserved for the SC community in Tenkasi district, and 41 panchayats in Tirunelveli district.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:15 AM   |  A+A-

Women of Kuthapanchan village involved in works under MGNREGS | express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In the days ahead, the hearts of members of SC communities in Kuthapanchan panchayat would be filled with promise, as the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has reserved the panchayat president post for SC women. 

“We will now be able to approach the panchayat president with petitions for basic amenities like drinking water, toilets and land pattas. We have received an opportunity to come to power for the first time,” Kanchana, a resident of Velayuthasamy Kudiiruppu hamlet in the panchayat said.

About 1,100 voters from SC communities such as Pallar, Arunthathiyar and Puthirai Vannar reside here, according to the panchayat secretary. Until now, only members of a particular intermediate caste, which enjoy a majority here, had won the panchayat president post as the local body was in the ‘general’ category. In 2016, the panchayat was allocated for ‘general women’, and only people from the intermediate caste filed nominations. The poll, however, did not take place for various reasons.

“The local body polls are around the corner. With an SC member as the panchayat chief, the issues that have been plaguing us for several decades would get addressed finally,” said Piramini from Keezha Kuthapanchan.

As many as 56 village panchayats have been reserved for the SC community in Tenkasi district, and 41 panchayats in Tirunelveli district. While no local body has been reserved for ST in Tenkasi district, Kottaikarunkulam panchayat alone in Tirunelveli district will get an ST president this time.

The Election Commission has also reserved the chairman post of Panchayat Union Council of Kadayam and Melaneelithanallur unions in Tenkasi district, and Pappakudi and Cheranmahadevi unions in Tirunelveli district for SC community for the first time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Scheduled Caste TNSEC
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp