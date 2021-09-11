Tiruvannamalai: 10-year-old girl dies after consuming hotel food

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 10-year-old girl reportedly died after consuming food from a hotel in Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Loshini (10). On the night of September 8, Loshini and her family went for dinner at the hotel named Seven Star in Arni.

They had food and returned home that night. The next day they developed reactions like diarrhoea, stomach pain, and dizziness and went for a checkup at a local hospital, said police. But Loshini was down with high fever and her condition worsened.

On Friday, she was taken to Arni government hospital, but was declared brought dead. The incident came to light when customers, who had dinner at the hotel that night, also developed similar complications and went to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNIE, “Over 17 customers had reactions to the food. The condition of Loshini’s father is unstable while others are said to be stable.”

Following the incident, a police team along with the officials of the revenue and food safety departments launched a raid at the hotel and collected food samples.

“The hotel was sealed and the samples have been sent for testing. The cause of death can be ascertained after the post mortem report is ready. We have secured the hotel owner and the cook,” said the SP.