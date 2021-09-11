STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai: 10-year-old girl dies after consuming hotel food

Authorities seal the shop as over 17 others, including girl’s father, report complications

Published: 11th September 2021 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:02 AM   |  A+A-

Officials seal restaurant at Arni in Tiruvannamalai after the girl’s death | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 10-year-old girl reportedly died after consuming food from a hotel in Arni in Tiruvannamalai district, on Friday. The police identified the deceased as Loshini (10). On the night of September 8, Loshini and her family went for dinner at the hotel named Seven Star in Arni.

They had food and returned home that night. The next day they developed reactions like diarrhoea, stomach pain, and dizziness and went for a checkup at a local hospital, said police. But Loshini was down with high fever and her condition worsened. 

On Friday, she was taken to Arni government hospital, but was declared brought dead. The incident came to light when customers, who had dinner at the hotel that night, also developed similar complications and went to the hospital for treatment.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police A Pavan Kumar Reddy told TNIE, “Over 17 customers had reactions to the food. The condition of Loshini’s father is unstable while others are said to be stable.”
Following the incident, a police team along with the officials of the revenue and food safety departments launched a raid at the hotel and collected food samples. 

“The hotel was sealed and the samples have been sent for testing. The cause of death can be ascertained after the post mortem report is ready. We have secured the hotel owner and the cook,” said the SP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruvannamalai death
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp