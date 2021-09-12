STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

1% of medical seats should go to wards of defence personnel: Madras HC

The court also directed the Union government to revisit its priority list within three months so that equal importance is given to all sections during MBBS and BDS seat distribution.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In recognition of the selfless service of defence personnel, the Tamil Nadu government should reserve at least one per cent of medical seats for their children from the next academic year, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said recently.

The court also directed the Union government to revisit its priority list within three months so that equal importance is given to all sections during MBBS and BDS seat distribution. The observations were made by a Division Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (now retired) and B Pugalendhi, while dismissing an appeal filed by the State government in 2019.

The government had challenged an order passed by a single judge of the court granting relief to two medical aspirants — D Kuralarasan and A Priyanka — who were unable to avail reservation after the Tamil Nadu government excluded wards of serving defence personnel from the priority list in 2018. The single judge had held that wards of serving defence personnel are also entitled to reservation in medical admission, citing a GO. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp