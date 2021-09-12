STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Food poisoning: Licence of Tiruvannamalai hotel suspended; owner, cook held

Published: 12th September 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A day after a 10-year-old girl died and 20 others developed reactions, reportedly due to the food they consumed at Hotel Seven Star in Arani, the police on Saturday arrested the restaurant owner and the cook. The licence of the restaurant, too, has been suspended.

The arrested were identified as Amjath Basha (32), the owner, and Muniyandi (35), the cook. They were booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 304 (ii) (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code, and later, remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, officials from the Food Safety Department conducted an inspection at other hotels in Arani to check for the quality of the food being served. The team, headed by A Ramakrishnan, Designated Officer, Food Safety department, carried out inspection at 12 hotels on the day.

“We have seized and destroyed over 15 kg meat that was found to be stored improperly, and collected oil and biryani samples from various hotels,” Ramakrishnan told TNIE. Similar inspections will continue to take place in the coming days, he added.

