Kodanad case: Driver’s friends probed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police have begun investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of C Kanagaraj, car driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and one of the suspects in the Kodanad heist case, who was said to be killed in a road accident following the heist.

According to police sources, a police team headed by west zone IG R Sudhakar held an inquiry with Kanagaraj’s friends Kulanthaivelu and Sivan in Udhagamandalam. They were questioned about Kanagaraj’s death and on whether they had any talks about the heist when the trio were staying together, the sources added.

“Since the incident happened four years ago, witnesses and suspects need to be reinvestigated upon to gather additional information,” said a senior police officer. Kanagaraj, a native of Salem, had died in an accident on April 28, 2017, while he was still on lookout for the death of a security guard at the Kodanad estate.