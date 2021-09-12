STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodanad case: Driver’s friends probed

According to police sources, a police team headed by west zone IG R Sudhakar held an inquiry with Kanagaraj’s friends Kulanthaivelu and Sivan in Udhagamandalam.

Published: 12th September 2021 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kodanad Estate in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police have begun investigation into the mystery surrounding the death of C Kanagaraj, car driver of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa and one of the suspects in the Kodanad heist case, who was said to be killed in a road accident following the heist.

According to police sources, a police team headed by west zone IG R Sudhakar held an inquiry with Kanagaraj’s friends Kulanthaivelu and Sivan in Udhagamandalam. They were questioned about Kanagaraj’s death and on whether they had any talks about the heist when the trio were staying together, the sources added.

“Since the incident happened four years ago, witnesses and suspects need to be reinvestigated upon to gather additional information,” said a senior police officer. Kanagaraj, a native of Salem, had died in an accident on April 28, 2017, while he was still on lookout for the death of a security guard at the Kodanad estate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad heist case
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp