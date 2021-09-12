Man rapes student in Coimbatore, booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City All Women police booked a man on charges of forcibly marrying a college student by misusing a video which allegedly showed her being drugged and sexually assaulted by him. The accused aged 26, working as an insurance advisor at a private firm in the city, allegedly forcibly married the girl (20), a resident of Peelamedu, in March this year. However, in a few months, she went back to live with her parents.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the man allegedly entered the girl’s house and started forcing her to go live with him. When she refused, he beat her up causing injuries. She was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. Later, she lodged a complaint with police. According to the police, the victim, who was studying diploma, got acquainted with the accused on Instagram.

In March this year, he had taken her to his house where he drugged her and sexually assaulted her, the girl alleged. Also, the man allegedly recorded the assault on his phone. Later, he forcibly married her by threatening her using the video, she alleged.

Dowlath Nisha, Inspector of AWPS (East), said the girl got separated from the man unable to bear with harassment. She said the accused was booked on various charges, including rape, voluntarily causing hurt, and under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act. “We will be able to get a clear version once the man is arrested,” the Inspector said.