Resolution against NEET on Monday: Ma Subramanian

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said a resolution against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be passed in the Assembly on Monday.

Ma Subramanian

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said a resolution against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) would be passed in the Assembly on Monday. “The CM will pass a resolution against the exam. We will urge the Union government to discontinue the exam,” he stated.

Addressing reporters, Subramanian said the TN government would hold 40,000 Covid-19 vaccination camps across the State to vaccinate 20 lakh people on Sunday, and as per the CM’s instructions, such mega vaccination camps would be held every week.

“Tomorrow (Sunday), we have a target of covering 20 lakh people,” he said, and urged the public to come forward and take the vaccine as it would reduce the impact of Covid-19. The minister said 18 lakh people are due for their second dose, and they too would be covered in the vaccination drive on Sunday. “We are taking all measures to help people get the vaccine,” he stated.

The Chief Minister will pass a resolution against the exam (NEET). We will urge the Union government to discontinue the exam.

