Rs 1,000 per month for priests of almost 13,000 temples in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday launched a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month as an incentive to the priests working at 12,959 temples where the Oru Kala Pooja scheme (performing at least one pooja per day) is being implemented. Priests from various temples received the money from the chief minister during an event at the Sri Marundeeswarar temple in Thiruvanmiyur.

“This will result in an additional expenditure of Rs 13 crore to the State exchequer. But I don’t want to describe it as an expenditure. Rather, I would say 13,000 families are receiving livelihood assistance,” Stalin said after launching the scheme.

He also pointed out that the fixed deposit for these 12,959 temples has been hiked to Rs 2 lakh each to ensure pooja is performed at least once per day. With the Rs 1,000 incentive, priests, including bhattacharyas and poojaris, would benefit, he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that Rs 4,000, rice, and grocery items were earlier given to 11,065 priests who have no monthly income. Also, during the Budget session of the Assembly, it was announced that residential quarters for priests would be constructed at six places at a cost of Rs 21.40 crore.

Profusely praising HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu for his incessant efforts, Stalin said, “It will be more appropriate to call the minister ‘Seyal Babu’ (action babu) instead of ‘Sekar Babu’. The scheme for providing incentive to priests was announced only a week ago, and he is already implementing it. Sekar Babu is a 24x7 minister working for the HR and CE department.”

The Chief Minister also recalled that in an unprecedented move, Sekar Babu made 120 announcements while replying to the discussion on the demands for grants for his department. “When all these announcements are fulfilled, it will be a golden period for the HR and CE department,” he stated.

‘Will monitor implementation of promises’

Chennai: The Chief Minister on Saturday said he would personally monitor the implementation of announcements made for various departments during the Budget session of the State Assembly.



“The government has drawn step-by-step plans to implement the announcements. Every announcement will be implemented. I will conduct monthly review meetings with ministers and officials in this regard,” Stalin said