Virudhunagar: Case filed against nine in cracker unit blast case

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Nine persons were booked in connection with the Thayilpatti cracker unit blast by Vembakottai police on Friday. Police identified the accused as Balamurugan (30), Shanmugaraj (60) (deceased), Muthuselvi (36), Selvamary (40), Muthumuneeswari (28), Suganthi (24), Seetha Lakshmi (38), Muthuraj (40) and Selvi.

On Friday morning, mixing of chemicals had allegedly triggered the fire at an illegal cracker manufacturing unit function out of a house in SBM street. One died and eight were injured in the incident. The accused were booked under sections 286, 338, 304 (ii) and 9(B)1(a) of the Indian Explosives Act.