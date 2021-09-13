STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK sounds poll bugle, seeks only ‘clean’ candidates

Party aims for clean sweep of upcoming rural local body polls in nine districts

Published: 13th September 2021 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin has told his partymen to ensure a “100 per cent victory” for the ruling DMK in the upcoming rural local body polls, which will be held in nine districts of the State. One of his main instructions to party functionaries at a recent meeting was to identify and field only clean candidates.

The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to notify polls for the rural local bodies in a few days. These nine districts were left out when the elections to rural local bodies were conducted during the AIADMK regime. This was due to legal issues pertaining to the creation of new districts.

With the DMK now in power in the State, a victory in the polls would serve as an endorsement of its governance by the people. A DMK functionary who attended the meeting chaired by Stalin said, “The CM is keen on a sweep, especially because the opposition parties are in a bad shape and are facing many cases. The DMK government has also introduced many welfare schemes, especially free bus rides for women.”

It is learnt that Stalin told his partymen that though they won the recent Assembly elections, they lost in many places due to the wrong choice of candidates. Despite the anti-incumbency factor, the party did not meet the expectations of a total sweep. “He emphasised fielding candidates who enjoy the goodwill of the people in the locality. Since the margin of victory in the local body polls is low, he stressed that candidates with bad records could spoil the party’s chances,” said another DMK functionary.

Following Stalin’s instructions, party leaders  in the nine districts going to the polls are now shortlisting candidates. A few second-rung leaders who lost in the recent Assembly polls were promised prestigious posts in the rural local bodies if they ensure the victory of all party candidates in their regions.

Districts going to polls

  • Kallakuruchi
  • Villupuram 
  • Tenkasi
  • Tirunelveli 
  • Chengalpattu 
  • Kancheepuram
  • Vellore 
  • Ranipet
  • Tirupattur
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stalin rural local body polls
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp