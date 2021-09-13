Government aid eludes kin of fallen frontline doctors in TN

OMJASVIN M D By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Grief pools on the face of Nizhal Mozhi, wife of deceased frontline doctor Dr Manimaran, as she explains the ordeals she has been going through since her husband’s death due to Covid-19 three months ago.

“I can’t believe he is not with us anymore. The banks are calling us every day, seeking the repayment of loans we had obtained for housing and education. We are getting by with the help of our friends now – how long, we don’t know,” she said, adding she desperately need the Rs 25 lakh solatium announced by the State government months ago.

Manimaran was only 39 when he died while working at the Tiruchy GH, leaving behind Nizhal and their two children, who still believe their father is going to come home soon. “If I could get the aid, it would at least help me cover the educational expenses of my children,” said Nizhal, adding her petition to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) went unheeded.

Nizhal, however, is not the only one facing this neglect. Many families of doctors who died in harness due to Covid-19 haven’t received the solatium. This disregard might also affect the morale of doctors across the State even as the possibility of a third wave has not been fully discounted, sources said.

“I have two children and I don’t have a job. The yearly school fees for my children runs into at least Rs 2 lakh. If I don’t get the solatium, I will have to shift them from that school,” said Divya, wife of 40-year-old Dr Vivekanandan, who was a frontline doctor at the Pallipattu GH in Tiruvallur and died in 2020.

Expedite process to release compensation: IMA

Divya and her children are now staying in the house of her father, Radhakrishnan, in Kancheepuram. A pensioner, Radhakrishnan said he can provide only food for his daughter and grandchildren. “Beyond that, I can’t do anything,” he added. I t may be noted that the former AIAAIAAIADMK government had announced Rs 50 lakh as solatium to the family of deceased frontline doctors in April 2020, but only two families received it back then, and that too, only Rs 25 lakh.

The DMK government, shortly after assuming office, announced a solatium of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of 43 deceased frontline doctors. But, only two families have received the solatium till August end. Narasimhan, the younger brother of 47-year-old Dr Hemalatha, who died of Covid-19, said her family is yet to receive the State government solatium, but has received the government doctors’ insurance amount from the Union government.

According to data from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), over 100 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu in both the waves. Officials said they were processing the funds and that it has been fast-tracked.

“Most applications have been cleared; all the eligible would be given the solatium,” said an official from the health department. IMA members, however, said that the amount needs to be hiked to Rs 50 lakh. Dr Perumal Pillai, President of Legal Coordination Committee of Government doctors, said the families of only two doctors —Sugumar and Kalyanaraman — have received the solatium and the process needs to be expedited. “The families of frontline doctors are suffering; the aid announced by the State needs to be provided fast,” he said.