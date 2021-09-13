STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

RPF on guard as carriers take rail route

 It is not just gold merchants, who are awaiting to cash in on the approaching festival season, but smugglers too, who, eyeing high demand, have started ferrying significant quantities of ornaments.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:   It is not just gold merchants, who are awaiting to cash in on the approaching festival season, but smugglers too, who, eyeing high demand, have started ferrying significant quantities of ornaments. With the Tiruchy division RPF recently foiling two major attempts to transport huge quantities of gold, sources said that carriers are now taking their chances by making use of the rail network to carry out their illegal activities.  

express Illustration 

Last month, a member of the Bomb Detection Squad in Tiruchy spotted two passengers leaving for Mayiladuthurai by Cholan Express carrying 3.2kg of gold ornaments. As they were unable to produce relevant documents, the RPF informed the Commercial Taxes department officials. Arriving at the Tiruchy station, the tax officials found that the gold was worth  Rs 1.5 crore and slapped tax and penalty totalling Rs 9.16 lakh on the passengers.

Following the incident, the RPF increased its vigil. On September 7, its team on board Cholan Express caught two passengers carrying gold ornaments weighing 1.6kg and worth Rs 75 lakh. As they also were not able to produce all relevant documents, the tax officials were informed, who then found the duo had paid tax for only 310.38 grams of the jewellery. A GST of Rs 3,66,232 for the unaccounted quantity of the jewellery was then levied on the duo.        

Recalling an incident in February this year when the RPF’s Crime Intelligence Branch apprehended a passenger in Netravati Express at Kozhikode in Kerala for possession of 4.23 kg of gold ornaments, a source said, “Like the case in Tiruchy station, this Netravati Express passenger was also not able to show any receipt of purchase or tax documents. In fact, a majority of these ornaments may be made from smuggled gold. That’s why many of them were not able to produce the relevant documents. So these are not for lawful trade.” 

“Crime Detection Special Squad is looking out for such movement, and they are conducting random checks to prevent it,” said  RPF’s Senior Divisional Security Commissioner S Ramakrishnan.

Gold weighing 1.6 kg seized
Two passengers on board Cholan Express were carrying 1.6kg gold worth Rs 75 lakh without proper documents. The Commercial Taxes department officials found that duo had paid tax for only 310.38 grams of the jewellery. A GST of Rs 3,66,232 for the unaccounted quantity of jewellery was then levied on the duo

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RPF train robbery
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp