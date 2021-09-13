STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Super Sunday as Tamil Nadu administers 28.9 lakh doses

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the State has an adult population of 6.06 crore. Out of this, over 4.03 crore have received at least one dose as on Sunday evening. 

Published: 13th September 2021

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu on Sunday set a new record by administering 28,91,021 doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The mega vaccination drive, planned by the State government, received a massive response as it exceeded the target of 20 lakh by a huge margin. With this, 66 per cent of the adult population in the State received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, as per data with State Health Department.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the State has an adult population of 6.06 crore. Out of this, over 4.03 crore have received at least one dose as on Sunday evening.  The State has administered, till Sunday, a total of 4,03,13,112 doses. When the populations of southern states are taken into account, however, it has administered fewer doses. Kerala, which has only half of Tamil Nadu’s  population, has administered 3,16,76,317 doses, while Karnataka has administered 4,74,45,632 doses. 

Officials had claimed that the main reason was the short supply of the vaccines to the State despite the State having a good public health care system to administer higher number of doses. After the initial days, the vaccine hesitancy too faded away in many areas of the State, and people turned up in queues to get their doses. 

While the success of the Sunday’s has surely given a boost to the vaccination coverage, the State government is planning to conduct more such special drives on weekly basis. On the shortage of vaccines in many camps, the health minister said the State had 29 lakh vaccines till Saturday, and they were distributed to all camps.

Due to the overwhelming response, the vaccines were exhausted. Contact numbers were taken from people who could not be vaccinated. So, they will be covered on Monday in regular vaccination, the minister said. Meanwhile, Subramanian, along with the health officials, inspected vaccination camps in several southern districts.

