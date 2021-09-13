Violation of UGC norms on PWDs under the scanner

Sowmya Mani By

TIRUCHY: Following an article published in TNIE on Saturday titled ‘Disabled activist’s fight against varsity a win for all students’, State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Johny Tom Varghese has decided to take up the matter in the court of the state commissioner for persons with disabilities.

TNIE had highlighted the struggles faced by M Kamaraj, a disabled rights activist, in getting admitted to Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy for MPhil in 2016-17. Despite being eligible, Kamaraj was not admitted as several universities do not follow the University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

Varghese on Saturday wrote to the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled Persons regarding the non-compliance with the UGC recommendations, and said the matter would be taken up suo motu in the court of the state commissioner for persons with disabilities.

The Higher Education department and educational institutions will be directed to adhere to the UGC recommendations, he stated. “We will ask the Higher Education department and universities why the UGC norms are not being followed... We will give a notice and recommendations at the hearing on Tuesday,” Varghese added.