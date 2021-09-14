Acid accident: Four students injured in Villupuram govt school lab

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Four girl students of Vallalar government higher secondary school got injured in an acid accident, in Villupuram on Monday. They are admitted to private hospital for treatment. On Sunday, as part of Villupuram to Puducherry highway widening work, portion of the school building was demolished.

According to police, on Monday morning, headmaster Rajaraman took M Bhama, S Janani, M Athisha, and R Nithya studying in class twelve to clear chemical filled glass bottles and vessels from the laboratory, as the lab room was damaged during the demolition process.

When the girls were clearing the area, a piece of broken brick fell on an acid bottle and the acid spilled over the girls. They got burn injuries in face and hands. On seeing this, teachers immediately took them to a private medical college hospital in Ariyur.

Later, Bhama, who got severe injury in her right eye, was shifted to a private eye hospital in Thavalakuppam and then transferred to another private medical college hospital in Kirumampakkam in Puducherry.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from education department in Villupuram said, “Proper treatment is arranged for the girls. As initial action, school headmaster was suspended on Monday evening and a departmental inquiry has been ordered. Soon, action will be taken against the teachers who were involved in this incident and failed to clear the chemical bottles before the demolition process. “

Kandamangalam block medical officer, doctor R Arthi, who was with the girls since their admission in hospital, said, “Other three girls got minor injuries and got treatment for that. But, Bhama got severe injury in her eye and after consulting with experts, arrangements have been made for her appropriate treatment. Villupuram district collector D Mohan spoke with the hospital management and asked to give necessary treatment for her.”

Police said,“ Teachers are yet to confirm, which acid caused the accident. Based on the complaint received from Bhama’s mother, we have filed a case against headmaster and inquiry is going on.”