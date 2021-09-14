Deworming drive kicked off in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 2.26 crore people across Tamil Nadu, in the 1-19 age group, will be administered albendazole tablet, an anti-worm medicine, in two rounds from September 13 to 27, as part of a national deworming exercise. The tablets will be distributed at all government and aided schools, colleges, anganwadi centres, and primary health care centres.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday launched the drive at a government school in Santhome by distributing the tablets to school children. According to an official release, the first round will be conducted from September 13 to 18, on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The second round will be held between September 20 and 25, on the same days. A mop up round will be conducted on September 27, said the release.

Among the beneficiaries, 54.67 lakh people fall within the 20-30 age group, among which all pregnant and lactating women will be exempt from the drive. The health department has also engaged 54,439 anganwadi and healthcare workers, health inspectors, auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) and ASHA workers in the drive.