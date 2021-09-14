STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Jobs hang in balance at Ford parts-supplier units in Chennai

Plant closure may lead to a Domino Effect in allied industries

Published: 14th September 2021 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Workers heading to Ford’s plant in Chennai on Monday | Express

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s not just the employees of Ford’s Maraimalai Nagar plant who are worried about the announcement of its closure in 2022. Employees working in Ford Suppliers Park, located on the campus of Ford India here, are equally concerned.

Ashok, an employee of JBM Auto Limited, the largest supplier of auto components to Ford, said future is uncertain for employees working for the Ford project at JBM. “Over 60 per cent of the auto components here are supplied to Ford; the announcement caught the employees off guard,” he said.

“I don’t know whether I will have this job or be transferred to other areas where JBM has business,” he added. The company has 54 units and the one in Chennai was for developing spare parts for Ford. Though JBM is yet to take a decision following Ford announcement to shut the plant, it has stopped production of Ford spare parts. 

“In the last two weeks, we were making body parts. Now, it has been stopped,” he said. The Ford Suppliers park also houses Wheels India, Adient, one of the leaders in automotive seating, among others. 
JBM is now using the plant to make spare parts for Isuzu and for European auto major Groupe PSA, which is going to kick-start its journey in Chennai. It recently raised a new team to make components for Groupe PSA, said an employee, recently transferred to the city from Delhi. 

Bigwigs apart, small parts-making units too are troubled by the announcement. C Balachander, who has a Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise (MSME) unit, supplies spares to JBM for Ford. “These are material-handling equipment. I used to make around `10 lakh selling these equipment to JBM, which it used for Ford and other auto majors. The order from Ford has been closed since January. That means a loss of `5 lakh a month,” he said. Meanwhile, the State has yet to make an official statement on Ford’s planning to shut down operations next year.

Meanwhile, tension was palpable on the faces of employees at Ford’s plant as they went about their work on Monday. And rightly so, for their future depended on the outcome of the discussion held between the employee’s union and the Ford management. 

“The discussion started around 10.30 am and went on for nearly three hours,” said Senthil Kumar, General Secretary of Chennai Ford Employees Union. “We have put forth our demands, urging Ford to ensure job security of its employees,” he said. The union has asked Ford to ensure that all its employees are transferred to any company it plans to sell its assets to. 

Result of union-ford discussion
It’s learnt that Ford representatives, headed by the human resources director of Ford India, will announce a decision after a meeting with the company’s management. Based on this decision, the union would announce its next course of action, its leaders said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ford Ford India Chennai
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp