Karate trainer arrested for sexual assault on student

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A Karate trainer was arrested under POCSO Act for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating his 11-year-old student.According to police, Aiyaz Ahamed (30) from Pernambut in Vellore district was a Karate trainer.The 11-year-old girl was training under him for over a year, said the police.

Aiyaz sexually assaulted the girl around two months ago and it came to light that the girl was pregnant last week after she fell sick and was taken to a local hospital for a checkup, said the police.The police received information about the girl’s status from the hospital. Following a probe, the police held Aiyaz.

On September 12, Gudiyatham All Women police registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act including section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) and IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation). He was remanded to judicial custody.