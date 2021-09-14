STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mass tree transplantation planned along Tirunelveli-Tenkasi highway

Rama Udayasuriyan, an activist who was demanding the tree transplantation since the start of project, welcomed the decision.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the villagers planted trees from their own money to prevent land degradation.

(Representational Photo)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: The State Highway Department will transplant 1,300 trees along the Tirunelveli - Tenkasi State Highway, which is being widened as a four-lane road, with the help of Bharathiar University (BU).“In a first in the State, a mass tree transplant will happen along this highway road.

We have identified 1,300 trees including Vembu, Vaagai and Pungan trees aged between 10-25 years and a 50-year-old Banyan tree, and Peepal trees. The survival rate of this transplantation is 90 per cent. We achieved this rate when we transplanted 200 trees in Tirupathur,” said A Manimekalan, Head of the Department, Environmental Science of BU, whose team identified the trees for the transplantation.

He added his team rejected tamarind trees and other trees which would be difficult to transplant. “The pre-treatment on the selected trees will begin in the first week of October, when we expect rainfall which will make our work easy. We will perform post-treatment on each of the transplanted trees for six months. These trees will be transplanted within five to ten metres from the place from where they have been uprooted,” said Manimekalan.

Rama Udayasuriyan, an activist who was demanding the tree transplantation since the start of project, welcomed the decision. “The State Highway Department planned to cut 3,399 trees for this project. Out of them 1,161 trees were cut in 2018.  Replying to my RTI query, State Highway Department said it will plant 10 saplings against each roadside tree being axed for this project,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tree transplantation
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp