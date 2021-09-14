STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in TN Assembly...

Assembly speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Monday that the House has been adjourned sine die.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

MLAs come out after the last day of the current Assembly session, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

Tamil paper will be mandatory in govt exams
Chennai: Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who also holds the Human Resource Management portfolio, on Monday announced that Tamil language paper will be made mandatory for recruitment exams to State government services. He also said a new amendment would be enacted to increase the reservation for women in government jobs from the current 30 to 40 per cent. He said the government will give priority to those who lost both their parents to Covid-19. Other sections that will be given priority are first generation graduates and those who studied in Tamil medium

HR and CE Bill passed to punish encroachers
Chennai: HR and CE Minister moved a Bill to punish encroachers on temple properties, which was passed by voice vote. The TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2021 was introduced due to increased encroachments on properties belonging to religious institutions. The Bill has provisions for criminal complaint to be lodged by any person against encroachers 

Assembly adjourned sine die
Chennai: Assembly speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Monday that the House has been adjourned sine die. The budget session started on August 13 with Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presenting the revised State budget. Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam presented the agriculture budget on August 14

Assembly adjourned sine die
Chennai: Assembly speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Monday that the House has been adjourned sine die. The budget session started on August 13 with Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presenting the revised State budget. Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam presented the agriculture budget on August 14

PTR accuses AIADMK of not keeping promises
Chennai: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday blamed the previous AIADMK regime for not implementing many projects announced in the Assembly by the party’s CMs between 2011 and 2021. He released a report on the status of announcements made under Rule 110 by CMs during this period. The report said 1,704 announce-ments were made in these 10 years and these projects would cost `3.27 lakh crore. Of them, 1,167 were implem-ented and 537 weren’t. “Only orders have been issued and work remains incomplete in respect of most of these pending announcements. Some have been dropped and orders have not been issued,” the report said. It added that 26 announcements were made without taking into account their feasibility

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Assembly
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp