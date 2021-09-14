Meanwhile, in TN Assembly...

By Express News Service

Tamil paper will be mandatory in govt exams

Chennai: Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who also holds the Human Resource Management portfolio, on Monday announced that Tamil language paper will be made mandatory for recruitment exams to State government services. He also said a new amendment would be enacted to increase the reservation for women in government jobs from the current 30 to 40 per cent. He said the government will give priority to those who lost both their parents to Covid-19. Other sections that will be given priority are first generation graduates and those who studied in Tamil medium

HR and CE Bill passed to punish encroachers

Chennai: HR and CE Minister moved a Bill to punish encroachers on temple properties, which was passed by voice vote. The TN Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Act, 2021 was introduced due to increased encroachments on properties belonging to religious institutions. The Bill has provisions for criminal complaint to be lodged by any person against encroachers

Assembly adjourned sine die

Chennai: Assembly speaker M Appavu informed the Assembly on Monday that the House has been adjourned sine die. The budget session started on August 13 with Minister for Finance PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presenting the revised State budget. Minister for Agriculture MRK Panneerselvam presented the agriculture budget on August 14

PTR accuses AIADMK of not keeping promises

Chennai: Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday blamed the previous AIADMK regime for not implementing many projects announced in the Assembly by the party’s CMs between 2011 and 2021. He released a report on the status of announcements made under Rule 110 by CMs during this period. The report said 1,704 announce-ments were made in these 10 years and these projects would cost `3.27 lakh crore. Of them, 1,167 were implem-ented and 537 weren’t. “Only orders have been issued and work remains incomplete in respect of most of these pending announcements. Some have been dropped and orders have not been issued,” the report said. It added that 26 announcements were made without taking into account their feasibility