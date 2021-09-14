STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET ban: Board exam scores to be normalised

An appropriate authority would prepare the rank lists for admission of students to government seats and allot students through centralised counselling.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel checking the documents of a medical aspirant outside a NEET Examination centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Bill regarding NEET passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday says medical admissions will be conducted based on the Class 12 board exams, and a normalisation method will be followed for medical admissions. This is to ensure a fair and equitable system for students who pass from different higher secondary board exams.

Under the method, the highest marks obtained by students of various boards in each subject will be equated. The relative marks obtained by other students will be determined accordingly. For instance, if the highest mark secured by a student of the State Board in Physics is 100 and the highest mark secured by the student of another board in the same subject is 96, both the highest marks will be considered to be equal to 100. With this base, the marks of other students will be computed.

According to the Bill, after normalisation, the qualified students of different Boards will be merged into a common merit list. An appropriate authority would prepare the rank lists for admission of students to government seats and allot students through centralised counselling.

The Bill pointed out that before 2017, TN had among the most medical and dental educational institutions and the standard of professionals graduating from them was high. Merely because admission is based on a qualifying examination in this State, it would in no way lower the standard of education since the higher secondary syllabus is of a scientific standard.

