One more suspect questioned in Kodanad case

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The special team of the Nilgiris police on Monday questioned the fourth suspect in the Kodanad estate murder and heist case. Jamsheer Ali, a native of Kerala, appeared for questioning at the old SP office premises in Nilgiris.

Except Kanagaraj, all 10 suspects are from Kerala and are expected to appear for investigation before October 1, when the trial is likely to begin. Meanwhile, the Nilgiris district sessions court adjourned hearing on the petition of Walayar Manoj seeking relaxation of his bail conditions to Tuesday.