School in Bhavani shut after four students test Covid positive

By Express News Service

ERODE: Four students, two each in Class 9 and 10 from government boys’ higher secondary school in Kavindapadi in Bhavani, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.Following this, the school has been sanitised and closed. Health officials collected swab samples of 535 students out of a total of 837 students, studying in Classes 8 to 12.

Health officials said, “We collected swab samples of 107 students on September 9 and none of them tested positive. However, samples of 230 persons were collected on September 11 of which four students tested positive. The students have been admitted in Bhavani GH.”

Sources said Palapalayam has been declared as a containment zone as one of the students who tested positive is from that locality. This is the first time a school is being shut as more than three students have been infected, sources added. Meanwhile, a private school student also tested positive in the district on Monday.