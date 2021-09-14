Tax flaws drill a Rs 441 crore hole in TN’s excise kitty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s report, tabled before the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday, alleged that the State’s excise revenue suffered a loss of Rs 440.72 crore between 2014-15 and 2018-19. The report attributes the loss to irregularities in levying and collecting taxes for liquor and distillers.

The State’s excise revenue consists of excise duty, privilege fee, licence fee, import fee, brand registration, and renewal fee.The irregularities are short payment of Value Added Tax (VAT) due to incorrect adoption of turnover, non-payment of differential excise duty on the closing stock of liquor, incorrect refund and short collection of privilege fee, and excise duty and non collection of establishment charges. The auditing body flagged irregularities in as many as 39 out of 164 cases that took place between the said period.

The CAG said Tasmac had incorrectly computed its turnover by deducting the discount offered to liquor manufacturers. Consequently, there was a short payment of VAT, causing a revenue loss of Rs 424.02 crore.

During the exit conference, it was replied to the CAG that Rs 126.25 crore was paid by Tasmac, based on audit findings.However, the audit report stated that incorrect computation resulted in the short collection of VAT to the tune of Rs 297.7 crore.

The report also alleged that Tasmac had not paid the differential tax on closing stock of liquor in 17 depots when the excise duty was revised in October 2017. The differential payable by Tasmac worked out to Rs 13.99 crore. In response to this, Tasmac claimed that excise duty is leviable only at the manufacturing point and it need not pay the differential duty as it was a wholesaler and retailer. However, CAG rejected the response.

The CAG audit also alleged licence violations by liquor manufacturers in the State. The audit checked records in 36 operational field offices and found irregularities in respect of collection of brand renewal fee and production of pollution certificates in 27 of the 180 licences issued. The violations accounted for incorrect renewal of liquor manufacturing units without collecting renewal fee, brand registration fee, and absence of pollution control clearance certificates.

Cost of brand labels

The government collects as much as Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5,000 for registration and renewal of brand labels, respectively.