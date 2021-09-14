STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirupattur: Inspector suspended after murder

On September 10, a gang rounded up Wasim Akram and hacked him to death before fleeing in a car in Vaniyambadi.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:32 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Following the murder of a political party functionary in Vaniyambadi, the town’s police inspector has been suspended. Govindasamy, the inspector, was suspended based on an order issued by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vellore range, AG Babu.

It was alleged that the murder of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) State deputy secretary Wasim Akram (43), could have been averted if the prime accused, Imthiyaz, and a few of his accomplices in a ganja-peddling case, were arrested. On July 26, the police raided Imthiyaz’s properties and seized ganja, machetes, and mobile phones, following which Imthiyaz and a few of his accomplices managed to abscond, said the police.

On September 10, a gang rounded up Wasim Akram and hacked him to death before fleeing in a car in Vaniyambadi. The act was caught on a CCTV camera. Following a probe, it came to light that Wasim, who was also the ex-municipal councilor of Vaniyambadi town, was murdered for having allegedly tipped-off the police regarding the ganja-peddling activity, said police sources.

The Vaniyambadi town police arrested one Prasath, of Vandalur, and Delhi Kumar, of Mannivakkam, in connection with Wasim’s murder. Special teams launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.In the September 12 order, SP MR Sibi Chakkaravarthi was transferred and posted as SP-I, Cyber Crime Division, Chennai.

