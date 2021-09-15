STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna Medals for 134 uniformed personnel

Deputy Superintendent of Police and two officers from forensic science department in the rank of assistant director/scientific officer have been awarded.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced Anna Medals for 134 uniformed services personnel, to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, which falls on September 15.

The medal is being presented in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty of the personnel from police, fire, and rescue service, prison, home guards, fingerprint science, and forensic science. The medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a ceremonial medal parade to be held later.

This year 100 police officers/personnel from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Grade-I police constables, 8 fire and rescue service personnel from the rank of deputy director to fireman, 10 prison service personnel from the rank of assistant jailor to grade I warder, five home guards personnel in the rank of area commander to home guard jawan, two officers from fingerprint science unit in the rank of

Deputy Superintendent of Police and two officers from forensic science department in the rank of assistant director/scientific officer have been awarded. The recipients are eligible for a bronze medal and a grant. 
Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 each is awarded to 7 personnel, including Thiruvalargal K Sivarajan and P Krishnamoorthy, who died after they got trapped under a collapsed building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Medals
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp