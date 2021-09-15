Anna Medals for 134 uniformed personnel

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced Anna Medals for 134 uniformed services personnel, to mark the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, which falls on September 15.

The medal is being presented in recognition of outstanding devotion to duty of the personnel from police, fire, and rescue service, prison, home guards, fingerprint science, and forensic science. The medals will be presented by the Chief Minister at a ceremonial medal parade to be held later.

This year 100 police officers/personnel from the rank of Superintendent of Police to Grade-I police constables, 8 fire and rescue service personnel from the rank of deputy director to fireman, 10 prison service personnel from the rank of assistant jailor to grade I warder, five home guards personnel in the rank of area commander to home guard jawan, two officers from fingerprint science unit in the rank of

Deputy Superintendent of Police and two officers from forensic science department in the rank of assistant director/scientific officer have been awarded. The recipients are eligible for a bronze medal and a grant.

Chief Minister’s Fire Service Medal for Gallantry and cash prize of Rs 5,00,000 each is awarded to 7 personnel, including Thiruvalargal K Sivarajan and P Krishnamoorthy, who died after they got trapped under a collapsed building.