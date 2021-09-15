Coimbatore cops plan initiative to help trans persons find jobs 

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: M Kavitha (name changed) from Erode has quite a talent for making biriyani and hoped to land a job as a cook at a restaurant after finishing college. But she has lived in Coimbatore for over a year now and has had a tough time finding a job despite the city housing every type of eatery. Kavitha is turned away by every prospective employer because she is a trans woman.

"None of the hotels I approached were ready to hire me. I went through a financial crisis due to the lockdown and the tough times continued for a year then. Left with no option, I was forced to take to "blessing" (taking money from people by blessing them) for five months. Last month, I finally managed to find a job as a cook," she said.

Kavitha is not alone. Most members of the transgender community undergo similar ordeals. With no avenues to make a living, many resort to begging. Empathising with their struggle, the Coimbatore district police have come up with an idea to empower trans persons and help them lead dignified life. Instead of arresting them for begging or extortion, they plan to help rehabilitate trans persons and create job opportunities for them. Towards this, police are conducting a survey of trans persons engaged in begging and extortion.

Sources said there has been a significant increase in the number of complaints about trans persons "harassing" commuters for money at traffic signals in Mettupalayam and Avinashi Road in the last few months.

"These issues cannot be fixed by simply filing cases and taking legal action against them. We need to know why they engage in such activities. Many of them are educated and have even completed vocational training but are struggling due to a lack of guidance. Providing employment and shelter can dissuade them from taking up undignified activities," said S Selvanagarathinam, Superintendent of Police (SP). The SP said police would work with NGOs to create job opportunities for trans persons.

"We will arrange a place of stay for them. They should be paid and recognized equally as any member in society."

The project is in its initial stage and the rehabilitation program would be launched shortly. Police officials said if private companies in Coimbatore were willing to recruit trans persons, efforts would be made to send them qualified candidates.

"Many trans persons have completed at least schooling. Some have even completed graduation. Besides, most of us have skills such as cooking, electrical works, plumbing, tailoring, cosmetology, and body massage. But, only a few could get jobs. Even then, there is no guarantee of job security in many private firms," said Sureka, a trans woman from Coimbatore, who runs a cattle farm in Narasimmanaickenpalayam.

Stating that hiring trans persons based on their education and talent would clear some of the obstacles to their empowerment, Sureka suggested the government help trans persons with skill development so they can turn entrepreneurs instead of looking for jobs.