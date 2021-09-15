STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA’s plea a new googly against NEET?

So, if the petitioner wins this case, it would be a big victory for the ruling DMK in its fight against NEET.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

NEET

NEET candidates at Asan Memorial Senior Secondary School in Chennai on Sunday. (EPS | P Jawahar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday admitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by DMK MLA, Dr Ezhilan Naganathan, challenging an Emergency-era Constitutional amendment insofar as it moved the subject of education from the State List to the Concurrent List.

Though the petition made no mention of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), if the plea succeeds, State governments will be able to do away with the NEET and even the National Education Policy.

On matters in the Concurrent List, the Union government has the final word and that’s why the Bill exempting Tamil Nadu from the NEET, passed by the State government on Monday, has to get Presidential approval to become a law. So, if the petitioner wins this case, it would be a big victory for the ruling DMK in its fight against NEET. If education is brought back to the State List, the State no longer has to depend on the Union government’s concurrence on the issue, a stumbling block for the Bill passed by the previous AIADMK regime.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu admitted the plea on Tuesday and impleaded the Tamil Nadu government as a party-respondent in the case by itself. It ordered the notice, returnable in eight weeks, to the State and Union governments. The matter will be taken up for hearing after 10 weeks, the bench said.

‘Amendment upset federal structure’

According to the petitioner, the shifting of education from the State List to the Concurrent List by the 1976 Constitutional amendment is a violation of the basic structure doctrine. He argued the said amendment has resulted in upsetting the federal structure as originally envisaged by the Constitution framers.

“By virtue of transferring the subject of education from List II to List III, the States’ executive/legislative autonomy in the matters of education has become subservient to Union’s executive/ legislative powers,” the petitioner said. The bench observed that the subject had not been taken out of the State’s purview entirely, as it is still in the Concurrent List and not in the Union List.

Therefore, the court wondered whether this would amount to tinkering with the basic structure of the Constitution. The DMK MLA’s petition argued that the reason behind giving exclusive authority to the States on the subject of education was due to the fact that it is the State government which knows the individual needs and aspirations of the people in different areas/localities and is better placed to address the gaps in the system, and formulate policies that are tailored to their needs.

Another aspirant kills self
Days after the reported suicide of a 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Salem, a 17-year-old girl in Ariyalur district ended her life on Monday night, upset over a “difficult” question paper 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK NEET Dr Ezhilan Naganathan
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp