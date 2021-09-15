India ranks 54 in Global Home Price Index

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: International Property consultant Knight Frank said India ranked 54 in the Global House Price Index during the quarter ended June, 2021, against the second quarter of 2020 due to continued resilience shown by the residential segment amidst Covid-19.

The Global House Price Index report tracks the movement of mainstream residential prices across 55 countries and territories worldwide. The index tracks nominal prices in local currency. The report mentioned Turkey, with 29.2 per cent appreciation of housing prices, continues to lead the annual rankings, but its growth rate is slowing down. Australia at 16.4 per cent recorded its highest rate of annual price growth since 2003