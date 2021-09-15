STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanniyakumari scholar in BRICS Conclave

Kanniyakumari native Rajalekshmi Kishore has been selected to present her research in the prestigious BRICS Young Scientist Conclave to be held on September 13.

Published: 15th September 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajalekshmi Kishore

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari native Rajalekshmi Kishore has been selected to present her research in the prestigious BRICS Young Scientist Conclave to be held on September 13. The sixth edition of BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held from September 13 to 16 at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. The conclave provides a platform for academic and policy exchange among talented scientists from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The 39-year-old working as an Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in National Institute of Engineering, Mysore will present her research work on Cyber Physical Systems and their Applications. 

A native of Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari, she did her schooling and engineering degree in the district. Daughter of advocate V Ramachandran Nair and Vasantha, she pursued a Ph.d in Communication Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science. 

Expressing happiness over the selection, Rajalekshmi told TNIE that she has published research papers in various international acclaimed IEEE research journals and presented her research work at various international conferences including the IEEE PIMRC in Montreal, in 2017 and IEEE GLOBECOM in Abudhabi in 2018.

Other interests
Rajalekshmi, one of participant from India to present her research, her interests also include wireless technologies for 5G and beyond networks, cooperative communications, energy efficiency in cognitive radio networks among others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BRICS Conclave BRICS Kanniyakumari
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp