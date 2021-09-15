Kanniyakumari scholar in BRICS Conclave

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari native Rajalekshmi Kishore has been selected to present her research in the prestigious BRICS Young Scientist Conclave to be held on September 13. The sixth edition of BRICS Young Scientist Conclave will be held from September 13 to 16 at the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru. The conclave provides a platform for academic and policy exchange among talented scientists from BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

The 39-year-old working as an Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering in National Institute of Engineering, Mysore will present her research work on Cyber Physical Systems and their Applications.

A native of Kuzhithurai in Kanniyakumari, she did her schooling and engineering degree in the district. Daughter of advocate V Ramachandran Nair and Vasantha, she pursued a Ph.d in Communication Engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

Expressing happiness over the selection, Rajalekshmi told TNIE that she has published research papers in various international acclaimed IEEE research journals and presented her research work at various international conferences including the IEEE PIMRC in Montreal, in 2017 and IEEE GLOBECOM in Abudhabi in 2018.

Other interests

Rajalekshmi, one of participant from India to present her research, her interests also include wireless technologies for 5G and beyond networks, cooperative communications, energy efficiency in cognitive radio networks among others